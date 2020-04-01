B & E suspect apprehended

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — A man has been arrested for an alleged breaking and entering at a local church.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said that a burglary in progress was reported at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at the Troy Freewill Baptist Church, 2842 S. County Road 25-A in Concord Township.

According to Duchak, it was determined that a person had entered the church and had stolen tools. A suspicious person had been observed running from the area across a field on County Road 25A towards the bike path as deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies were assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol who had troopers in the area and helped in the search for the suspect. The male suspect was located on the railroad tracks near a train trestle running alongside the bike path behind the 2300 block of South County Road 25-A.

The suspect was identified as Andrew Bryce Ledwith, 45, who had previous addresses in Sidney and Utah.

Ledwith was found to be in possession of stolen property from the Troy Freewill Baptist Church. It was also learned that Ledwith had an arrest warrant out of Greene County for non-support.

Ledwith was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on a charge of breaking and entering along with the warrant from Greene County.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_Ledwith-Mugshot.jpg