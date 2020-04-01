7 COVID-19 deaths recorded in county

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Coroner William Ginn has confirmed a seventh COVID-19 case in the county.

The sixth person to die, on March 26, has been identified as James Cuzzort, age unknown, from Springmeade.

The seventh person to fall victim to the virus is Gloria Anderson, age unknown, from Koester Pavilion. She passed away on March 28.

An update from Miami County Public Health on the number of coronavirus positive tests — and any other information available — will be available after 3 p.m. today.