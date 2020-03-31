Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 28

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Sugar Grove Road, Newton Twp.

PARK DAMAGE: A deputy was checking John Wannemacher park on Monroe-Concord Road. The deputy noticed damage to the parking lot as well as the grass around the lot. It appeared someone had drove an unknown vehicle in the park and did donuts causing several large ruts in the grass as well as the parking lot. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

March 29

JUVENILE ISSUE: In Bradford, a deputy began an investigation regarding nude photographs of juveniles being posted using a false name on Snapchat. Case pending.

March 30

FRAUD: A resident in Newton Township reported fraud and identity theft and needed documentation for the bank.

VANDALISM: A deputy responded to the area of the Laura water tower on a criminal damaging report. A subject used ‘John Deere’ green paint to write “We love you Joe Diffy (sic)” on the water tower. No suspects at this time have been reported.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A resident in the 400 block of Wilson Road, Concord Twp. was warned for a barking dog violation.