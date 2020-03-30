Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

March 23

THEFT: A mountain bike was reported stolen from a front porch on the 200 block of East Ash Street sometime between 3 a.m. and 8:40 a.m.

TRESPASSING: An employee advised individuals were in an apartment room without permission at 8:10 a.m. at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue. Officers responded and removed the individuals from the residence.

MENACING: An officer was dispatched to a third party menacing complaint in reference to a female being verbally threatened by a neighbor at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Lake Street.

THEFT: A theft of medication was reported at approximately 10 a.m. on the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. Simuel O. Hummons, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries at 10 a.m. in the area of Young and South Downing streets.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A caller advised they were receiving multiple unwanted messages at 3 p.m. on Spring Street. The individual sending the messages was warned for telephone harassment.

THEFT: Walmart reported a suspect swapping a UPC to get an item at a cheaper price at 6:30 p.m. The male suspect was located and charged. Donald E. Behm, 34, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a loud boom in the area of the 400 block of Riverside Drive at 8:45 p.m. Area was checked, and nothing out of the ordinary was found. People in the area still had power.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of subjects yelling and running an air compressor behind a location on Chinook Pass at approximately 11:15 p.m. Subjects were found to be blowing up a giant unicorn raft. Subjects were advised to go inside the residence for the night.

March 24

THEFT: A cell phone was reported stolen at approximately 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Harrison Street.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A subject had concerns about a local nursing home reportedly not allowing employees to wear protective masks. The subject was referred to the health department.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An individual advised her vehicle had a busted out window and broken windshield on the 700 block of Gordon Street. The complainant said this happened sometime overnight between March 23-24.

ASSAULT: There was a report of a male subject being assaulted at a residence on South Main Street at 12:30 p.m. Two subjects were charged with assault. Joshua L. Graham, 28, of Dayton, and Tonya L. Graham, 49, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: Officer was dispatched to a neighbor complaint in reference to the complainant stating her neighbor was outside shouting at everyone about an ongoing issue with a dog defecating on his property on the 400 block of East Greene Street at 4:45 p.m.

THEFT: A subject selected several items from Kroger, scanned them, bagged them, and canceled payment at approximately 5:30 p.m. Subject passed all points of sale with the items when confronted by loss prevention. Subject was found and charged. Joseph R. Young, 31, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.