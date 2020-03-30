Pet of the Week

Meet Beatrix

My name is Beatrix. I’m a shy lady and need a gentle hand to help guide me. I love to play with ropes and anything that squeaks. If I sound like a good “fur kid” match, please come see me at the Miami County Animal Shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.