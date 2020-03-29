Brightening her day

Caldwell House resident Nancy Boak watches from her room as Kristi Comstock and Tiffany Tackett of Piqua join nearly 20 volunteers in painting windows at the assisted living facility on Sunday to brighten the day and lift spirits of residents who, for the time being, are not allowed direct contact with friends and family members.

