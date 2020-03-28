Fire hits Piqua business’ workshop

PIQUA — Fire broke out at a large detached garage in the 1500 block of Nicklin Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Piqua firefighters were dispatched to a reported garage fire at 1516 Nicklin Ave. shortly after 3 p.m. The initial call reported that subjects might still be inside a second-floor apartment.

As units were responded to the scene, it was reported that the occupants of the apartment had been able to make their to safety.

Arriving fire units reported heavy smoke and flames visible. An all-call was sent for Piqua members and both Covington and Fletcher fire departments were dispatched.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

Piqua Power was contacted to disconnect electric power to the structure and Vectren was contacted to insure that gas was shut off.

The building, which is approximately 50 feet by 50 feet housed Ken-Mary Antiques workshop, in addition to the apartment.

Piqua fire investigators are listing the cause of the fire as accidental with a possibility that a lightning strike may have been involved.

Damage to the structure was extensive. No estimate of damage is yet available.

There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters from Piqua, Covington, and Fletcher battle a structure fire at 1516 Nicklin Ave. in Piqua on Saturday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_032820mju_fire_pfd_nicklin1-1.jpg Firefighters from Piqua, Covington, and Fletcher battle a structure fire at 1516 Nicklin Ave. in Piqua on Saturday afternoon. A worker from Piqua Power climbs down a utility pole after disconnecting power to a nearby structure as firefighters battle a blaze. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_032820mju_fire_pfd_nicklin2-1.jpg A worker from Piqua Power climbs down a utility pole after disconnecting power to a nearby structure as firefighters battle a blaze.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com