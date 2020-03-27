Piqua library to remain closed through April 11

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is committed to serving the needs of the public while also working to ensure the safety and health of its patrons, staff, and community. Based on the “Stay at Home” order issued by state officials, the library is remaining closed through April 11. The library hopes to reopen to the public on Monday, April 13.

Based on the CDC’s recommendation to not hold group gatherings, events, or programs of 50-plus people for the next eight weeks, the library has decided to suspend all public programs until June. This includes all programming for children, teens, and adults. While the library is closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, no library patrons will be penalized for not returning library materials on time.

While the library may be physically closed to the public, there are many resources are available online. Visit their website at piqualibrary.org to access the Ohio Digital Library where you can borrow eBooks, digital audiobooks, digital magazines, and videos. You just need your library card and password to log in. If you do not know your password, you can send an email to tgraves@piqualibrary.org and you will be given a password. If your library card is expired, please use the above email and your card will be reset for a period of time to allow you to check out. If you do not have a library card, the Ohio Digital Library has provided a login to patrons with a temporary card until business resumes as normal.

The library also has a variety of research databases, including Ancestry.com, which is available for home use for a limited time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit them at piqualibrary.org.

This is a rapidly changing situation, and the library will keep you updated via its social media pages.

Resources, digital books available online