Powell announces Tele-Town Hall

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announces she will be hosting a Tele-Town Hall event for constituents focused on the topic of the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, Powell voted in support of House Bill 197, which addressed a variety of issues affected by the current health crisis.

“As we are practicing social distancing and following the stay-at-home order in Ohio, I still want to give my constituents a voice,” said Powell. “Not only do I want to share with them information regarding this important coronavirus-response legislation, but I also want input from my community as we all face this pandemic together.”

To participate in the Tele-Town Hall, call (877) 820-7831 and use the passcode 754831# on Monday, March 30. The event will run from 6 -6:30 p.m.

The event is open and free to the public, if you have any questions about the event or how to access the Facebook page, email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.