Park it outdoors!

Ashley Miramontes of Troy walks the bike paths at Duke Park in Troy while her kids Cameron, 3, Audrine, 10, and Mason, 4, ride their bikes.

Lee Stockton, left, of Troy and Armand Tremblay of Tipp City warm up for a game of doubles tennis at the Troy Community Park last week. On the other side of the net was Doug Tremblay and Charlie Allen.

Carson Carroll, 3, of Troy tests one of the slides at the Troy Community Park last week.

The river levee in Troy is lined with U.S. Flags to brighten the day for visitors thanks to the Troy Noon Optimist Club.

Julie Dewey of Troy took advantage of Thursday’s spring weather to explore the trails at the Miami County Park District Garbry Big Woods, along with her kids Harper, 6, and Piper, 3.

Cale Arnold of Troy uses a long lunch hour to get in some fishing time with his kids, Dylan, 12, Lilyan, 9, Alayna, 4, and Kennedy, 1, at Garbry Big Woods on Thursday morning.

The Storybook Trail at the Miami County Park District John Wannemacher Nature Reserve offers fun and exercise to park visitors.

Deena Schilling of Troy meditates in the warm sunshine at Hobart Urban Nature Reserve on Thursday.

A family enjoys some outdoor time at Miami County Park District’s Farrington Reserve last weekend.

Walkers get some early exercise along the path in the Miami County Park District Farrington Reserve last weekend.

