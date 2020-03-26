Area briefs

Grant deadline extended

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is postponing the spring grant deadline for standard grants in order to allow additional time for organizations that are either overextended or closed at the present time. The new deadline, May 15, will apply to all standard and school grant requests for non-profit organizations and schools serving Piqua residents.

For more information, visit the website piquacommunityfoundation.org.

Scholarship still available

GREENVILLE — Mote & Associates, Inc., Engineers and Land Surveyors, located in Greenville established a scholarship in October 2002 at a celebration to honor the founder of the firm, Richard Mote, for his 30 years of dedicated leadership and his passion for engineering and surveying. The scholarship is for a commendable student seeking a post high school education or enrolled in an accredited college program in the field of engineering, surveying, architecture, or a closely related field of study.

High school and college undergraduate scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 academic year can be accessed and completed online at www.moteassociates.com; or may be requested by contacting the company office listed below.

Mote & Associates, Inc., in business for over 48 years, encourages all qualifying students to apply. Applications have been extended due to recent events, and now must be returned to the office of Mote & Associates, Inc., 214 W. Fourth St., Greenville, OH 45331, by Friday, May 1.

For more information, ca;; (937) 548-7511 or by email at info@moteassociates.com.