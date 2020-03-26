Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Karen Fisher, Patrick Fisher to Christina Rittenhouse, one lot, $0.
Caroline Gillis Revocable Living Trust, Barbara Gibbons, successor trustee to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $91,000.
Geneva Brooks, Richard Brooks to James Anderson, Yukiko Anderson, one lot, $474,000.
John Phillips to Blake Boyer, one lot, $96,000.
James Stevenson, Jill Stevenson to Jason Titus, Kelsi Titus, one lot, $252,000.
Harlow Builders Inc. to Ashley Eyink, Justin Kahlig, one lot, $365,000.
Brandon Cloud, Candice Cloud, attorney in fact, to Chelsea McClure, Daniel McClure, one lot, $182,500.
Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.
Amanda Feltner to Matthew Denius, two part lots, $0.
Ryan Brickner, Valerie Brickner to Reggie Berard, Tonya Berard, one lot, $244,000.
PIQUA
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Robert Walker to Scotty Fine, Kelly Puterbaugh, one lot, $13,800.
Mike Havenar, Tammie Jo Havenar to Mason Kirkland, one lot, $74,000.
Kathy Ann McMaken to James McMaken, Kelly McMaken, $0.
Kyle Fincel, Leslie Fincel to M Anthony Rentals, one lot, $120,000.
Allenbaugh Properties to Belinda Curtner, one lot, $70,000.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Marvin Crim, Velma Crim, two lots, $22,900.
James and Mamie Sue Apple Irrevocable Trust, Jacquelyn Holfinger, trustee to Tes 2 LLC, Jayne Testa, Ronald Testa Jr., one lot, $133,000.
Tessa Blanton, Chad Meyer, Tessa Meyer to Marty Cooper, one lot, $86,000.
Jill Cron, Richard Cron to Dawnna Jo Cron, $0.
Calvary Baptist Church to Abundant Life Baptist Church of Piqua, two lots, $0.
Brian Sowers, Laura Sowers to Cheryl Heeter, Michael Taillon Jr., one lot, $116,900.
TIPP CITY
Minda Springer, Timothy Springer to Minda Springer, a part lot, $0.
Scott Investments of Troy to April Taylor, Jason Taylor, one lot, $350,000.
Dennis Studebaker to Barbara Studebaker, Dennis Studebaker, one lot, one part lot, $0.
WEST MILTON
Dustin Logan, Sarah Logan to Alyssa Dickison, Kenton Dickison, a part lot, $136,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Gary Pratt, Shareen Pratt to April Robinette, Thomas Robinette, two lots, $369,500.
Estate of Charles Adams to Bonnie Adams, two lots, $0.
Edward Zawodniak, Phyllis Zawodniak to Madison Smith, Michael Smith, Kristin Soukup, Edward Zawodniak, Phyllis Zawodniak, two lots, $0.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $63,900.
Julia Shearing, Travis Shearing to Jamie Spangler, two lots, $289,900.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land CO. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $59,800.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec. Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $53,600.
Charyl Folds-Clemens Gabbard, Gregory Holman, Shelby Holman to Amber Miller, Andrew Miller, two lots, $278,000.
Corridor Development Company to D. R. Horton Indiana, 12 lots, $339,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Roger Denlinger, successor co-trustee, Ulysses and Florence Denlinger Joint Revocable Trust, Wayne Denlinger, successor co-trustee to Debra Funk, Lyle Funk, one lot, $59,900.
CONCORD TWP.
John Churchill Family Revocable Trust, Sharon Churchill, trustee, Sharon Churchill Inter Vivos Trust to Troy City Schools Board of Education, $0.
Douglas Hill, Stephanie Hill to N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, one lot, $289,900.
N.P Dodge J., trustee to Christine Schlater, Ryan Schlater, one lot, $289,900.
Denlinger and Sons Builders Ltd. to Amanda Thompson, David Toller Jr., one lot, $526,900.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Eric Rich, Shirley Rich to Eric Rich II, trustee, Rich Family Irrevocable Trust, $0.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Estate of Harold Tobias to Shirley Tobias, $0.
Karen Hart, Robert Hart to Karen Hart, Robert Hart, $0.
Stephen Tucker to Stephen Tucker, Vivienne Tucker, 10.002 acres, $0.
MONROE TWP.
Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
David Conover, Sarah Conover to Jamin Sink, Maggie, 16.838 acres, $209,500.
NEWTON TWP.
Dawn Lucous, Randy Lucous to Johnathon Ellis, Jessica Morris, 5.0 acres, $315,000.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Eric Williams to Stearns Lending LLC., $226,000.
Brent Davis, Sarah Deaton, Lynzee McFadden, Dustin Trost to Cindy Davis, Joseph Davis, $0.
Estate of Susan Felger, Arline Fuhr, executrix, Arline Fuhr Trust Agreement, Arline Fuhr, trustee to Jerilyn Schaurer, Rodney Schaurer, 59.500 acres, $352,100.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Estate of Jack Greggerson to Melinda Greggerson, 0.733 acres, $0.
STAUNTON TWP.
Harlow Builders Inc. to Noreen Hall, Ronald Hall, 1.662 acres, $366,800.
UNION TWP.
Charles Morgan, Dorothy Morgan to Cassandra Bixler, Gavin Bixler, Lindsey Cox, Tyler Cox, $306,000.
Knostman Brothers LLP to Knostman Brothers LLC, $0.
Donald Wick, Tammy Wick to Jeanett Anderson, Leroy Anderson, one lot, $68,000.
Cynthia Klosterman, Kenneth Klosterman to Cynthia Klosterman, Kenneth Klosterman, 3.0905 acres, $0.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Anderson Hess Farm LLC to Kathleen Clark, Russell Clark Trust, Russell, trustee, Kathleen Clark Trust, $345,000.