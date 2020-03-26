Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

March 18

• Batdorf’s Red Barn Catering, 9291 N. State Route 48, Covington — Observed latex gloves stored on mobile FSO. Discussed latex gloves are not permitted use, effective March 1, 2019.

• Batdorf’s Red Barn 2 Catering, 9291 N. State Route 48, Covington — Ambient air and water thermometers are not accurate. Observed thermometer in reach-in refrigerator unit for meats holding at 35 degrees Fahrenheit and ambient temperature of unit was 47 degrees. Please replace ambient air thermometer with an accurate one.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed reach-in unit for meats holding at approximately 47 degrees. No food in unit at the time of inspection. Please have unit fixed and ensure reach-in is properly maintaining Time and Temperature Controlled for Safety food products are 41 degrees or below for food safety.

March 19

• Arby’s, 903 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 20

• Speedway, 4 Weller Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery, 14 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 23

• Mojo’s Bar & Grill, 109 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.