4th COVID-19 victim identified

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn has identified Hazel Begovich, 88, as the fourth person in the county to die from COVID-19 related issues.

Begovich, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, was a resident of SpringMeade Health Center. She was hospitalized at Upper Valley Medical Center at the time of her death.

Alan Shump, 88, of Troy, was the third COVID-19 related death in Miami County, and he also had tested positive for coronavirus. He was a resident of Koester Pavilion.

Tests have not returned for two other deaths believed to be related to the virus. Glenn Witters, 83, and Earl Bolinger, 93, both were residents of Koester Pavilion.

