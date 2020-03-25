Fourth COVID-19 death reported

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — A female SpringMeade resident who had already tested positive for COVID-19 has died early Wednesday.

The 89-year-old female resident, who had been hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19, is the fourth death associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center. Two other deaths related to the virus are pending results, according to officials.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” said Miami County Public Health officials.

As of Wednesday, there are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Miami County, officials said. Miami County Public Health Health Educator and Safe Communities Coordinator Vicky Knisley-Henry said tests are pending on a number of nursing home staff members as of Wednesday.

There have been 23 total positive cases confirmed in the county. There are 17 positive cases at Koester Pavilion, and SpringMeade Health Center has five positive COVID-19 cases that include four residents and one staff member. Miami County Public Health Commissioner Dennis Propes earlier said a UVMC staff member who works at both nursing home facilities is one of the positive cases.

There are currently seven patients still hospitalized at UVMC, according to Premier Health officials, however their conditions were not provided.

Miami County also has one positive COVID-19 case that is not associated with Koester Pavilion or SpringMeade Health Center. This is 56-year-old male resident of Miami County with a history of travel outside the U.S. and is in self-quarantine as this time.

“He was self-isolating from the beginning and has only had contact with his spouse,” Knisley-Henry said.

Propes said the onset dates range from March 9-21 and ages range from 24-94.

Officials said they do not currently have a total of cases they have sent out for testing available.

According to Miami County Public Health officials, they have received a lot of questions around Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s most recent Stay-at-Home order. MCPH officials are working with organizations to help provide a more clear understanding of what is considered “essential business.” Companies that remain open need to follow the recommendations on social distancing and guidance on monitoring employee health, according to MCPH officials.

To read the full Stay-at-Home order or the Frequently Asked Questions, visit: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/public-health-orders/directors-order-to-stay-at-home.

MCPH will continue updating companies and community members on the Stay-at-Home order, as well as current information on COVID-19 cases in Miami County, officials said.

In Ohio, as of the daily 2 p.m. press conference with DeWine and Acton on Wednesday, Ohio had 704 cases of coronavirus, which includes 10 deaths.

Acton said there are 182 people currently hospitalized from the virus, including 75 people in ICU and 24 of those from long term care facilities.

Onset dates are from Feb. 7 through March 25 and ages range from under 1 year old to 94.

Across the U.S., there are more than 54,453 coronavirus cases and 737 deaths recorded. Worldwide, there are an estimated 454,398 cases, which includes 20,550 deaths in 172 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

