Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

March 20

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male was in the middle of the road causing a disturbance at approximately 9 p.m. on the 300 block of Ridge Street. The male was ordered back into his home, and he complied.

March 21

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers were advised of a male urinating off his front porch at approximately 12:10 a.m. on the 600 block of West Water Street. Officers responded to the area, but the residence was dark and no individuals were located.

THEFT: Complainant reported an Xbox was stolen from a residence on the 1500 block of Forest Avenue at approximately 2:40 a.m. Investigation is ongoing.

THEFT: Caller advised a male passenger took the keys to her car and drove off at approximately 4:30 a.m. at Speedway on Covington Avenue.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male subject standing outside in the roadway at 7:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Ridge Street. Male was located and advised he was kicked out of his house by multiple subjects. Male was found to be hallucinating from possible drug use. Male refused transport to the hospital. He was warned for disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Complainant believed a door was damaged by someone trying to get inside a residence on the 200 block of East Main Street overnight.

CHILD ENDANGERING: James K. Mourey, 21, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering. The report was redacted.

TRESPASSING: Subjects were trespassed from Rose’s Variety Store at 8:45 p.m. after they were suspected of stealing two days in a row.

March 22

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the report of a suspicious male at their residence at 1:25 a.m. on the 500 block of Harrison Street. The male was located. He was found to be intoxicated and lost.

SUSPICIOUS: Caller advised a male made threatening comments towards her and other residents while producing a knife at 3:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Harrison Street. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the male. The residents were intoxicated and uncooperative with officers.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a male subject who threw a rock through a window at a residence on the 300 block of Harrison Street at 7:45 a.m. Complainant witnessed the violation and wanted to press charges. Male subject left prior to officers’ arrival and already had an active warrant. Another warrant was requested. Robert C. Foster, 38, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officer was dispatched to a disturbance complaint at 1:30 p.m. on the 700 block of South Downing Street. Multiple people were warned for disorderly conduct.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of a male subject who was unresponsive at approximately 2:20 p.m. on the 1600 block of Manier Avenue. Male was found to have overdosed and was taken by squad to UVMC for further treatment.

March 23

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male yelling in the street at approximately 12:10 a.m. in the area of South College and Wood streets. Male was located and denied yelling. Male was warned.

SUSPICIOUS: Officers were dispatched to the report of two males in the roadway arguing with each other at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the area of Mulberry Street and McKinley Avenue. The area was checked, but the males were gone upon officer arrival. No criminal violations were observed.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the report of an assault complaint at 1:20 a.m. on the 300 block of East Water Street. Officers determined that multiple intoxicated subjects were engaged in a mutual fight. The males were warned for disorderly conduct.