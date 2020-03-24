Piqua police investigating suspicious Facebook post

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department is investigating a suspicious Facebook post where someone claiming to be from Piqua alleged he has been sick and has been “going to grocery stores and wiping my dirty tissues” on various products.

The police department sent a press release on Tuesday, March 24, stating the department has been made aware of a Facebook post dated March 13 from a subject identifying himself as Ethan Summers. In this post, he stated he has been coughing with a fever and is actively spreading his illness around to local shopping areas. The police department has not received any reports of anyone actually seen doing this, and the department is actively looking into identifying this person.

According to screenshots of the post, the Facebook account under the name Ethan Summers posted, “I’ve been coughing with a fever, but I think it’s best to treat myself like a vaccine. I’ve been going to grocery stores and wiping my dirty tissues on canned foods, cleaning products, and toilet paper.” The post went on to say, “God chose me to do this, and I sure hope I am doing it right.” Other posts included similar comments. The Facebook account under the name “Ethan Summers” previously connected with these posts has since been taken down or made private as of Tuesday evening.

If anyone has any further information on who this person may be, please contact the Piqua Police Department at (937) 778-2027 or (937) 615-TIPS (8477).

The Centers for Disease Control has provided the following tips in regard to how to take precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your community from the COVID-19 virus:

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or air dry hands.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.

Find additional information at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

