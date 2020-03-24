COVID-19 numbers remain at 23

MIAMI COUNTY — The COVID-19 cases in Miami County remain at 23.

Miami County Public Health said Tuesday afternoon there are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Miami County. Of the 23 positive in the county, 22 are associated with Koester Pavilion and Springmeade Heath Center.

There are 17 positive cases at Koester Pavilion, and SpringMeade Health Center has five positive COVID-19 cases that include four residents and one staff member. Miami County Public Health Commissioner Dennis Propes earlier said a UVMC staff member who works at both nursing home facilities is one of the positive cases.

There have been three deaths, all Koester Pavilion residents. One of those tested positive for coronavirus, and test results are still pending on two others.

To MCPH’s knowledge, seven people are still hospitalized at Upper Valley Medical Center, although MCPH does not receive patient updates, according to Miami County Public Health Health Educator and Safe Communities Coordinator Vicky Knisley-Henry. A request for information from UVMC/Premier Health on current COVID-19 patients was not immediately answered.

According to Knisley-Henry, they do not continue to seek other possible cases related to the nursing home break out.

“We have completed the contact tracing for COVID-19 cases associated with Koester Pavilion and Springmeade,” Knisley-Henry said.

Propes said the onset dates range from March 9-21 and ages range from 24-94.

Miami County also has one positive COVID-19 case that is not associated with Koester Pavilion or Springmeade Health Center. This is 56-year-old male resident of Miami County with a history of travel outside the U.S. and is in self-quarantine as this time.

According to Miami County Public Health officials, they have received a lot of questions around Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s most recent Stay-at-Home order. MCPH officials are working with organizations to help provide a more clear understanding of what is considered “essential business.” Companies that remain open need to follow the recommendations on social distancing and guidance on monitoring employee health, according to MCPH officials.

To read the full Stay-at-Home order or the Frequently Asked Questions, visit: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/public-health-orders/directors-order-to-stay-at-home.

MCPH will continue updating companies and community members on the Stay-at-Home order, as well as current information on COVID-19 cases in Miami County, officails said.

In Ohio, as of the daily 2 p.m. press conference with Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton on Tuesday, Ohio had 564 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine deaths.

Acton said there are 145 people currently hospitalized from the virus, including 62 people in ICU and 25 of those from long term care facilities.

Across the U.S., there are more than 50,000 coronavirus cases and 646 deaths.

Two deaths only tests not confirmed in county