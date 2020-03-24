Salons donate in-demand items to TFD

Lindsay Taylor of Oak and Arrow Beauty Room in Troy unloads more than 36 boxes of donated sanitary gloves and masks at Troy Fire Department Station 1 on Tuesday. Assisting with the unloading are Troy Firefighters Stave Schmitz, Don Pemberton, and Andrew Bates.

