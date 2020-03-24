Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

March 18

HIT SKIP: A subject stated his vehicle was hit sometime overnight between March 17-18 on the 200 block of Gordon Street, causing damage to the left mirror. Unknown suspect information at this time.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the 500 block of West Water Street. A citation was issued.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: There was a traffic crash in the Kroger parking lot at 5:25 p.m. The involved parties exchanged insurance.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a group of juveniles in a vehicle passing around possible drugs or a cigarette at 7 p.m. on the 500 block of Summit Street. Vehicle was gone upon officer arrival.

OVI: Police was dispatched to the area of West High Street and North Sunset Drive for a reckless operation complaint at 9:40 p.m. Driver was stopped and arrested for OVI. Paul S. Blanton, 30, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence.

March 19

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of possible shots fired in the area of the 500 block of Cherry Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. Units responded and checked the area, but nothing could be located.

THEFT: A subject reported her dryer was stolen from behind her residence sometime between 4:50-5:50 p.m. on the 400 block of Wood Street.

March 20

DISTURBANCE: Officers were advised of a disturbance at a residence on the 600 block of Second Street at 12:30 a.m. Officers responded and both parties had separated inside the residence.

DISTURBANCE: Police were dispatched to a third party disturbance complaint in reference to a male standing outside shouting at 3 a.m. on the 1100 block of Young Street. Police checked the area, and the male was gone prior to officer arrival.

DISTURBANCE: Police were dispatched to a disturbance complaint at 3:30 a.m. Dispatch advised a male and female were arguing at a residence on the 500 block of Wood Street.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress at 7:15 a.m. on the 1100 block of Van Way. The residence was found to be secured, and there were no signs of forced entry. Officer tried to contact the homeowner, but was unable to.

SUSPICIOUS: Complainant advised of two individuals looking into windows at 2:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Spring Street. Officer was unable to locate individuals.

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: There was a report of a felonious assault complaint at 4:25 p.m. on the 1700 block of Williams Place. A female subject was arrested. Jennifer A. Kimbro, 38, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree felonious assault and first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident. According to Piqua police reports, Kimbro followed the victim to a residence on Williams Place, where they became involved in argument. During the incident, Kimbro allegedly threw a rock at the victim, hitting the victim in the leg. Kimbro also reportedly drove her car onto the lawn outside the residence and tried to hit the victim with her car.