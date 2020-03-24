Troy man dies from COVID-19

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn has identified 88-year-old Alan Shump of Troy as the third COVID-19 related death in Miami County.

Mr. Shump had previously tested positive for coronavirus. He was a resident of Koester Pavilion.

Glenn Witters, 83, and Earl Bolinger, 93, were two other deaths, both also residents of Koester Pavilion. Tests on both Witters and Bolinger have not yet come back to positively call the virus the cause of their deaths.

Mr. Bolinger’s son, who is 70 years old, was also a resident of Koester Pavilion and was one of the two first confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. He was treated at the Dayton VA Medical Center and is currently in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital, according to reports.

