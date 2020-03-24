Female inmate dies in jail

Staff report

TROY — A female inmate died at the Miami County Jail on Monday night from what is believed to be a medical incident.

According to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, at 9:26 p.m. Monday, while conducting a cell check, corrections staff found an unresponsive female in a single cell and she was turning blue.

Corrections staff, along with a jail nurse, utilized an AED, which did advise to shock. One shock was administered and CPR was administered. Troy Medics arrived a short time later and they also administered two shocks and did regain a pulse. Unfortunately, the female later passed away after being transported to the Kettering’s Troy Hospital.

The deceased is Crystal L. Hutton, 37, of Piqua who had been incarcerated since March 4, for misdemeanor telephone harassment, Duchak said. She was being held on $500 bond, he said.

Sheriff’s detectives processed the scene and a full administrative review has started, according to Duchak.

“There is no evidence of foul play,” Duchak said. “It is suspected that some type of medical event may have occurred. Ms. Hutton displayed no signs of any symptoms associated with the Covid-19 virus and she was housed in a single cell since March 4.

Duchak said Hutton’s remains were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy on order of Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn. The investigation will continue until autopsy results have been received, which will likely be several weeks, Duchak said.