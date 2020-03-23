Third death linked to COVID-19

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — A third death has been linked to COVID-19 in Miami County.

Miami County Public Health Commissioner Dennis Propes announced a third death, an 88-year-old male, during a Monday press conference in conjunction with Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County. The man had tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Miami County, two other Koester Pavilion nursing home residents also have died. The first death was a 94-year-old male, followed by an 83-year-old male, both COVID-19 tests are still pending.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time,” Propes said.

Currently, there are 23 positive COVID-19 cases in Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center. There are a number of residents and staff who have been tested, but results are still pending. As these results come back, some of the positive cases may not report in Miami County as some of the staff may live in other counties, according to Propes.

There are currently seven individuals still hospitalized, six residents and one staff member.

“There was one staff released from the hospital and she is doing fine,” Propes said of the Koester employee.

Propes said the onset dates range from March 9-21 and ages range from 24-94.

SpringMeade Health Center has five positive COVID-19 cases that include four residents and one staff member.

Propes said a UVMC staff member who works at both nursing home facilities is one of the positive cases.

“This is a very fluid and very difficult situation to deal with,” Propes said.

Propes said he, along with staff, continue to work on figuring out how the virus spread through the facilities.

“We are still putting those pieces together,” he said.

Propes said at this time, while staff continue to move in and out of the facilities, no residents are currently allowed be transferred in or out of either nursing home.

Miami County also has one positive COVID-19 case that is not associated with Koester Pavilion or Springmeade Health Center. This is 56-year-old male resident of Miami County with a history of travel outside the US.

“He has been in self-quarantine and home isolation since his return,” Propes said.

Propes spoke on several vendors and businesses that have refused to deliver to Koester since the coronavirus cluster was announced.

“We did have several vendors and local companies step up and fill that void, so Koester Pavilion is now getting the supplies they need to care for their residents,” he said.

Propes thanked the health departments in both Montgomery and Clark counties for staffing help during this situation, and he told the community to adhere to mandates from Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, to push through this time.

“This new stay at home order is very imperative in seeing that the effect of this is short lived,” Propes said. “This is a trying time for everyone. It is our time, though, to come together as a community and make sure we work together in getting past this crisis.”

