Dogs available for adoption

Deputy Sarah Fraley holds one of more than 20 dogs that were acquired late last week by the Miami County Animal Shelter. Fraley said that the animals were all well-cared for but had become too much for the owner to handle so she gave all but four of her dogs to the shelter for adoption. The shelter is accepting applications for adoption of the animals. Fraley emphasized the applicants are being screened for suitability and it is not a first-come, first-served, process.

Deputy Sarah Fraley holds one of more than 20 dogs that were acquired late last week by the Miami County Animal Shelter. Fraley said that the animals were all well-cared for but had become too much for the owner to handle so she gave all but four of her dogs to the shelter for adoption. The shelter is accepting applications for adoption of the animals. Fraley emphasized the applicants are being screened for suitability and it is not a first-come, first-served, process. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_032320mju_mcso_dogs.jpg Deputy Sarah Fraley holds one of more than 20 dogs that were acquired late last week by the Miami County Animal Shelter. Fraley said that the animals were all well-cared for but had become too much for the owner to handle so she gave all but four of her dogs to the shelter for adoption. The shelter is accepting applications for adoption of the animals. Fraley emphasized the applicants are being screened for suitability and it is not a first-come, first-served, process.