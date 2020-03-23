City of Troy suspends water shut-offs

TROY — In order to protect the health of city employees and assist in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community, Troy’s City Hall and all city facilities remain closed to the public.

In addition, on-site staffing will be reduced with some employees working remotely, holding an on-call status, working alternating schedules, or otherwise maintaining limited physical presence at their facilities.

All police and fire first responders will maintain their current schedules. With questions, call (937) 335-1725.

Troy Mayor Robin Oda also announced Friday that the city of Troy will suspend all water shut-offs until May 1. Additionally, those residents who were without water previously due to non-payment have had their water service restored.

“During this pandemic, we want to make sure that all Troy residents and businesses have access to water to stay as clean and hygienic as possible. We are continually monitoring the situation and will extend this initiative as necessary,” Oda stated.

While services will not be shut-off, billing for water and wastewater services incurred during this time will still take place, but penalties will not be added.

“All customers are encouraged to pay at least some of their monthly bill if possible because those charges will continue to accrue and eventually be required to be repaid to the utility funds,” Oda said.

Troy City Hall remains closed to the public but a minimum number of city employees will be available to answer questions or concerns by phone at (937) 335-1725.

Utility payment options may be viewed at: http://www.troyohio.gov/445/Payment-Options

• In-person is not available at this time

• Automatic withdrawal (mail or drop an ACH application into the City Hall drop box)

• Online banking

• By mail

• Credit/debit cards (please see note about service fee)

The utility drop box is located between the two sets of doors located at the 100 S. Market St. entrance.

For more information, contact the Utility Billing & Collection Office at (937) 335-4151.