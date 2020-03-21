Area briefs

City Hall closed to public

TROY — In order to protect the health of city employees and assist in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community, Troy’s City Hall will be closed to the public effective March 20.

The drop-box located at City Hall, 100 S. Market St., will remain accessible. Utility and tax bills can be paid online or through the drop box. Public meetings will be available for live streaming at www.troyohio.gov.

If there are updates, they will be posted on the city’s website, www.troyohio.gov, or on the City’s social media sites.

We are urging residents to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s recommendation to stay home as much as possible. For questions regarding the county’s health recommendations and COVID-19, residents may call Miami County Public Health at (937) 573-3500.

Questions may be answered by phone at the following numbers:

• Billing and Collections: (937) 335-4151

Income Tax: (937) 339-3861

Service Director’s Office: (937) 335-1725.

Foreclosures, sheriff sales suspended

TROY — On Friday, the judges of the Court of Common Pleas of Miami County in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis issued a temporary order that will place a 60-day moratorium on foreclosure actions and sheriff sales. Therefore, sales that have been scheduled for that period have been canceled.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process paperwork for sales that have already occurred.

TROY — The Miami County Clerk of Courts’ offices will be closed to the public until further notice in the Safety Building and Courthouse effective March 23.

• Legal department — Exceptions will be criminal arraignments, civil protection, domestic violence, special, appointed or scheduled activity as the Common Pleas and Municipal needs.

Title Department — Until further notice, the Miami County Title Office will be closed to the public Title work from dealers will be the only thing accepted.

Title work by mail can be sent to Miami County Auto Title Dept, 1275-A Experiment Farm Road, Troy, OH 45373. The Miami County tax rate is 7 percent. Go to bmv.ohio.gov for forms, click on “Forms & Manuals” and click on “Vehicle Titles.”

SWCD offices closed

TROY — THE Miami Soil and Water Conservation District, NRCS and FSA offices are closed to the public due to a Level 2 Emergency, a directive from USDA and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff of all three agencies are currently working and can accept your phone calls and emails.

FSA: (937) 552-4841

NRCS: (937) 335-1918

Miami SWCD (937) 335-7645

Tree sale distribution dates have changed.

May 19 — 2-6 p.m.

May 20 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The fish fingerling sale is still on for distribution date of May 21.

Tire recycling and the pond clinic have been cancelled for the spring.

Hayner Center closes

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has closed to the public.

According to director David Wion, the center will be closed through April, but hope to reschedule events, including Mrs. Hayner’s Tea and classes.

Visit the center’s Facebook page of website at troyhayner.org for the most updated information.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for February include:

Bridge Winners:

Group 1:

First — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Second — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Marsha Simpson and Penny Dye

Group 2:

First — Tim and Judy Logan

Second — Tom and Sue Gagnon

Third — Chuck and Liz Curtis

Group 3:

First — Sandy Adams and Marty Timko

Second — Mary Lynne Mouser and Liz Curtis

Third — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Group 5:

First — Marge Burk

Second — Mable Leytze

Third — Jane Athey

Group 8:

First — Julia Routson

Second — Nancy Nims

Third — Ruth Jenkins

Group 10:

First — Cindy Wingert

Second — Sandra Haack

Third — Mary Lynne Mouser.