PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

March 11

VOYEURISM: Xavier D. Nelson, 26, of Piqua, was arraigned on fifth-degree felony voyeurism on March 11 in Miami County Municipal Court. He entered a plea of not guilty. Nelson was charged after being accused of watching an underage victim while the victim was in the shower, according to Piqua police reports. A preliminary hearing for Nelson is scheduled for June 10.

March 13

BUS LIGHTS: School transportation reported a vehicle ran the red lights when they were activated on a school bus at 10:10 a.m. in the area of North College and West Ash streets.

March 14

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident was reported at midnight in the area of Riverside Drive and North Main Street.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police was dispatched to the 1100 block of Van Way for a disturbance complaint at 3:20 a.m. An intoxicated male was at the address arguing with a female. Male was arrested. Demetrique E. Stewart, 33, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle accident reported at 1:50 p.m. in the area of East Ash and Harrison streets.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A dog not on a leash bit a juvenile child at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 500 block of Walnut Street. The owner of the dog was cited.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a vehicle hitting two parked vehicles in the parking lot of Kroger at approximately 2:55 p.m. Vehicle was gone prior to officer arrival.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of a juvenile who had a cell phone in her possession that did not belong to her at 4 p.m. The juvenile refused to tell her parents where she got the cell phone. The juvenile was charged with unruly juvenile.

THEFT: An adult male and female ate at Locktenders and left without paying at approximately 4:15 p.m.

MENACING: There was a menacing complaint at 10 p.m. at KFC. A complainant said a customer who was not happy with their order showed up the business threatening employees.

March 15

TRESPASSING: An officer observed a subject inside the Southside Laundromat on Wayne Street who was not doing laundry at 3:45 a.m. He was warned for trespassing.

WARRANT: Brittany M. Tucker, 23, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for three counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Subject stated their vehicle was hit while they were inside Kroger at 11:45 a.m.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was trespassed from a residence on the 100 block of Mound Street at 8:40 p.m.

TRESPASSING: An officer was flagged down at Kroger in reference to a suspicious complaint at approximately 10 p.m. An employee advised there was a male in the store acting suspicious. Male was trespassed per the business’s request.

March 16

SUMMONS: A court summons was issued to Rebecca L. Bowling, 51, of Piqua, for fifth-degree felony forgery.

WARRANT: Austin D. Johnston, 25, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for third-degree felony theft.

AGENCY ASSIST: There was a report of a loud noise followed by a power outage in the area of the 200 block of Gordon Street at 8:40 a.m. A blown transformer was found in the alley. Piqua Power was contacted and advised of the transformer.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft at Family Dollar on West High Street at 12:30 p.m. Fonzie L. Jones, 39, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller advised someone had opened up a utility account in their name at approximately 6:30 p.m.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Officers advised of two juveniles burning items outside on the 600 block of Park Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Officers responded and advised the juveniles to not set fire to items outside.

March 17

OVI: Officers were advised of a vehicle stopped in the roadway at 2:10 a.m. in the area of Kienle Drive and East Ash Street. The male was found to be intoxicated in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. He was arrested for OVI. Jor Don Thompson, 18, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence.

THEFT: There was a report of a male subject who tried to steal breakfast meat from Ulbrich’s Market at 2:50 p.m. Male gave the meat back and took off running. Male subject was located and charged with trespassing. Darryl B. Noble, 60, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

ACCIDENT: A caller advised a vehicle crashed into their parked vehicle at 9:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Staunton Street. The at-fault driver was arrested for OVI and cited for a license suspension and driving left of center. Investigation is pending.