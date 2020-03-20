Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Oak Whitaker, Thomas Whitaker to Thomas Whitaker and Oak Whitaker Revocable Trust, $0.
Shirley McElfresh to Mark Gwin, Nickie Gwin, Jannia Mertz, Sharon Nimer, one lot, $0.
SBS Investments to Lee Moore, one lot, $137,000.
Christine Schlater, Ryan Schlater to Matthew Glassburn, one lot,$224,900.
Eunice Erwin, Eunice Evilsizor to James Erwin, one lot, $0.
Cass Cullis, Jane Cullis to Cass Cullis II, Jane Cullis, one lot, $0.
Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.
Jermie Bolden, Brooke Vanover, Bruce Vanover, Rhonda Vanover to Cynthia Frost, one lot, $86,900.
Joanna Raterman to Michael Bice, one lot, $110,300.
Harlow Builders Inc. to Lawrence Frantz, Linda Frantz, Ronald Rehmert, one lot, $338,000.
Nicam Properties to Lauren Crans, one lot, $128,800.
PIQUA
Estate of Ronald Clark to Elizabeth Clark, $0.
Jeffrey Huddleston to Paige Hartley, Cody Rapp, two part lots, $119,900.
Timothy Cutcher to Susan Wion, two part lots, $48,800.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes, two lots, $55,500.
Inverness Group Inc. to Cynthia Friend, two lots, $276,500.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $46,400.
NVR Inc. to Donna Behne, Cheryl Coffey, two lots, $283,200.
CASSTOWN
Connie Tasker to Dennis Tasker, Shelly Tasker, $0.
COVINGTON
David Roth to Jeanna Roth, David Roth, $0.
TIPP CITY
Daniel Bailey, Linda Bailey, Linda Heffner to Genice Hornberger, Jacob Hornberger, one lot, one part lot, $149,900.
Laura Stegmoyer to Kaitlyn Siler, one lot, $112,000.
NVR Inc. to Neil Mahoney, Rachel Mahoney, one lot, $346,500.
BROWN TWP.
Kenneth Everett to Alice Everett, Kenneth Everett, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Donna Bubeck, James Bubeck to Donna Bubeck, James Bubeck, $0.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Karen Hart, Robert Hart to Karen Hart, Robert Hart, 10.001 acres, $0.
MONROE TWP.
Estate of Sybil Leonard, Catherine Howell, executor to Jesse Everette, one lot, $110,000.
Jamie Grimmett, John Grimmett to Danielle Maleski, Nathan Maleski, one lot, $210,000.
Estate of Charles Waggoner, Phillip Watson, executor to John Green, Michelle Green, $173,900.
Terri Hull, Tim Hull to Jacqueline Collins, Katherine Collins, Tyler Collins, one lot, $293,500.
STAUNTON TWP.
Shellie Bensman, Charles Bond Jr., Shellie Bond to Jeremiah Lawrence, Olivia Lawrence, $275,000.
Barbara Bartel to Mark Bartel, Pamela Bartel, 17.3408 acres. $0.
Mark Bartel, trustee, Faye Hardesty Irrevocable Trust to Mark Bartel, Pamela Bartel, 17.3408 acres, $0.
Mark Bartel, trustee, Faye Hardesty Irrevocable Trust to Barbara Bartel, 17.1458 acres, $0.
Mark Bartel, Pamela Bartel to Mark Bartel, trustee, Faye Hardesty Irrevocable Trust, 34.3402 acres, $0.
UNION TWP.
Adam Randall to Brittany Randall, $0.
Cindy Smith, Cindy Zolman, David Zolman to Cindy Zolman, David Zolman, $0.
Triple D and B LLC to Ronald Schaaf, 2.033 acres, $7