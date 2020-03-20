Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Oak Whitaker, Thomas Whitaker to Thomas Whitaker and Oak Whitaker Revocable Trust, $0.

Shirley McElfresh to Mark Gwin, Nickie Gwin, Jannia Mertz, Sharon Nimer, one lot, $0.

SBS Investments to Lee Moore, one lot, $137,000.

Christine Schlater, Ryan Schlater to Matthew Glassburn, one lot,$224,900.

Eunice Erwin, Eunice Evilsizor to James Erwin, one lot, $0.

Cass Cullis, Jane Cullis to Cass Cullis II, Jane Cullis, one lot, $0.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Jermie Bolden, Brooke Vanover, Bruce Vanover, Rhonda Vanover to Cynthia Frost, one lot, $86,900.

Joanna Raterman to Michael Bice, one lot, $110,300.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Lawrence Frantz, Linda Frantz, Ronald Rehmert, one lot, $338,000.

Nicam Properties to Lauren Crans, one lot, $128,800.

PIQUA

Estate of Ronald Clark to Elizabeth Clark, $0.

Jeffrey Huddleston to Paige Hartley, Cody Rapp, two part lots, $119,900.

Timothy Cutcher to Susan Wion, two part lots, $48,800.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes, two lots, $55,500.

Inverness Group Inc. to Cynthia Friend, two lots, $276,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $46,400.

NVR Inc. to Donna Behne, Cheryl Coffey, two lots, $283,200.

CASSTOWN

Connie Tasker to Dennis Tasker, Shelly Tasker, $0.

COVINGTON

David Roth to Jeanna Roth, David Roth, $0.

TIPP CITY

Daniel Bailey, Linda Bailey, Linda Heffner to Genice Hornberger, Jacob Hornberger, one lot, one part lot, $149,900.

Laura Stegmoyer to Kaitlyn Siler, one lot, $112,000.

NVR Inc. to Neil Mahoney, Rachel Mahoney, one lot, $346,500.

BROWN TWP.

Kenneth Everett to Alice Everett, Kenneth Everett, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Donna Bubeck, James Bubeck to Donna Bubeck, James Bubeck, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Karen Hart, Robert Hart to Karen Hart, Robert Hart, 10.001 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Estate of Sybil Leonard, Catherine Howell, executor to Jesse Everette, one lot, $110,000.

Jamie Grimmett, John Grimmett to Danielle Maleski, Nathan Maleski, one lot, $210,000.

Estate of Charles Waggoner, Phillip Watson, executor to John Green, Michelle Green, $173,900.

Terri Hull, Tim Hull to Jacqueline Collins, Katherine Collins, Tyler Collins, one lot, $293,500.

STAUNTON TWP.

Shellie Bensman, Charles Bond Jr., Shellie Bond to Jeremiah Lawrence, Olivia Lawrence, $275,000.

Barbara Bartel to Mark Bartel, Pamela Bartel, 17.3408 acres. $0.

Mark Bartel, trustee, Faye Hardesty Irrevocable Trust to Mark Bartel, Pamela Bartel, 17.3408 acres, $0.

Mark Bartel, trustee, Faye Hardesty Irrevocable Trust to Barbara Bartel, 17.1458 acres, $0.

Mark Bartel, Pamela Bartel to Mark Bartel, trustee, Faye Hardesty Irrevocable Trust, 34.3402 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Adam Randall to Brittany Randall, $0.

Cindy Smith, Cindy Zolman, David Zolman to Cindy Zolman, David Zolman, $0.

Triple D and B LLC to Ronald Schaaf, 2.033 acres, $7