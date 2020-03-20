First Miami County COVID-19 death recorded

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn confirmed the county’s first death linked to COVID-19 on Friday.

Ginn said the male subject was 93 year-old who was a resident at Koester Pavilion, a nursing home and rehabilitation center on the Upper Valley Medical Center campus in Troy.

The male was a former resident of Bethel Township in Clark County. The deceased man’s son who is 70 years-old was also a resident of Koester Pavilion who was also treated at the Dayton VA Medical Center for illness likely related to the COVID-19 virus. That subject is in critical condition at Miami Valley Medical Center, according to reports.

Dr. Ginn said the 93 year-old man that had passed away had been tested on March 17, but passed away early Friday morning. Test results are still in the process of being confirmed.

Dr. Ginn said he’s working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office which performs autopsies for Miami County. Dr. Ginn said there are specific guidelines to order an autopsy. Dr. Ginn said, it is likely that most of COVID-19 cases will not have an autopsy ordered, but the body can be swabbed after death to determine if the virus was present.

On Friday, the Miami County Public Health Department said nine additional presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Miami County had been identified.

All nine cases are residents of Koester Pavilion, for a total of 11 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases with the two presumptive positives from Wednesday.

“This morning we took nine additional samples to the Ohio Department of Health, and late this afternoon we received word they are all presumptive positive,” Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes said.

Propes explained that “presumptive positive” means that testing has been done at the Ohio Department of Health and results came back as positive. A “positive” test means it has been sent to and tested at the Centers for Disease Control.

“We don’t know what the turnaround is on them (at the CDC). We don’t sit around and wait on them — it could come a month later,” he said. “They are basically interchangable. It’s there, and we are taking action.”

Five more Koester Pavilion staff have also been tested for COVID-19 and results are pending in their cases, Propes said. Results on those on those tests should take between 24-48 hours.

“We do not have test results back on any of those,” Propes said of the 10 additional cases.

The Miami County Public Health administration has stated it will provide more information as it becomes available.

