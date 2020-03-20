Posted on by

Coping with COVID-19

,

A sign of the times — hand sanitizing stations.

A sign of the times — hand sanitizing stations.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

The owners of Lincoln Square Restaurant are taking advantage of the forced closing of their dining room to do a remodel.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

The hallways of Troy High School are empty in what should be the middle of a “normal” school day.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Miami County Board of Elections president Dave Fisher presides over a meeting last week as the board works to keep up with the changes in the Ohio Primary Elections.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Troy businessman Wade Westfall leads a prayer vigil outside the Miami County Courthouse earlier this week.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

A sign of the times — hand sanitizing stations.

The owners of Lincoln Square Restaurant are taking advantage of the forced closing of their dining room to do a remodel.

The hallways of Troy High School are empty in what should be the middle of a “normal” school day.

Miami County Board of Elections president Dave Fisher presides over a meeting last week as the board works to keep up with the changes in the Ohio Primary Elections.

Troy businessman Wade Westfall leads a prayer vigil outside the Miami County Courthouse earlier this week.

A sign of the times — hand sanitizing stations.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_89624997_237402507303897_5832377515645075456_n-2.jpgA sign of the times — hand sanitizing stations. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

The owners of Lincoln Square Restaurant are taking advantage of the forced closing of their dining room to do a remodel.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_MU2_9293-2.jpgThe owners of Lincoln Square Restaurant are taking advantage of the forced closing of their dining room to do a remodel. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

The hallways of Troy High School are empty in what should be the middle of a “normal” school day.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_MU2_9296-2.jpgThe hallways of Troy High School are empty in what should be the middle of a “normal” school day. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Miami County Board of Elections president Dave Fisher presides over a meeting last week as the board works to keep up with the changes in the Ohio Primary Elections.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_MU2_9358-2.jpgMiami County Board of Elections president Dave Fisher presides over a meeting last week as the board works to keep up with the changes in the Ohio Primary Elections. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Troy businessman Wade Westfall leads a prayer vigil outside the Miami County Courthouse earlier this week.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_MU2_9368-2.jpgTroy businessman Wade Westfall leads a prayer vigil outside the Miami County Courthouse earlier this week. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News ©2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.