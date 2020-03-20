Tipp City offices to close to public

TIPP CITY — To protect residents and stem the spread of COVID-19, on Monday, March 23, all Tipp City municipal buildings will be closed for at least two weeks to the public or until they can be reopened.

The city of Tipp City is also temporarily suspending disconnection of utility services for non-payment from March 23 through April 25. Customers may pay bills online with a credit card (convenience fees apply) or access the night deposit box to pay utility bills. After April 25, delinquent utility accounts will be reviewed and the need for service disconnections will be determined by the finance director on a case by case basis to ensure that delinquent balances do not become so excessive that they cannot be brought current within a reasonable time.

To initiate new utility services, visit www.tippcityohio.gov and scroll down on the main page to Residential Utility Application Packet, open the packet, and follow the directions on the first page. To stop existing utility services, e-mail your request to utilitybilling@tippcity.net. You will receive a reply to your request confirming receipt.

Residents can file their 2019 income tax returns online at www.tippcityohio.gov. Estimated payments and credits (totals only) can be viewed at www.municonnect.com/tippcity/login.aspx with the proper account information. If you would like for the tax department staff to prepare your Tipp City return, the city asks that you place your W-2(s) and page one of your federal return in an envelope marked “Income Tax” along with your name and place it in the Utility night deposit. Upon returning, the city will prepare your Tipp City income tax return and mail a copy to you. For account information (account numbers, payments or credits) or other questions please email crosss@tippcity.net.

The situation will be monitored and updated as needed. Updates will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, the city’s website, and other news media.