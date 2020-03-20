Volunteers seek to help Union Twp. shut-ins

UNION TOWNSHIP — To support residents as much as possible, several community members are attempting to organize West Milton Area COVID-19 Relief. The group will support those individuals at a higher risk for serious illness who may experience difficulty accessing basic needs or handling personal errands.

Union Township residents at a higher risk of illness include, but are not limited to, those with the following characteristics per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: older adults, people with serious, chronic medical conditions, heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and other underlying health conditions.

For the most part, West Milton Area COVID-19 Relief seeks to provide delivery services that not only support individual assistance but also minimize personal contact between residents and volunteers.

Volunteers want to help their fellow community members, not create more concern or worry. Items can be delivered or passed between doorways, left on entryway stairs or porches, etc., and communications would be primarily by email, telephone, or from an appropriate distance in an effort to avoid human contact for those needing to stay indoors.

This is not an emergency service. If immediate medical attention or support from law enforcement is required, residents should continue to call Miami County Communication Center. The Miami County Communication Center’s non-emergency number is (937) 440-9911.

However, West Milton Area COVID-19 Relief volunteers can provide the following services or supports to those community members most at-risk of exposure: trips to and delivering items from the grocery store, basic errands and resident checks, phone calls and person-to-person “check-ins,” food pick-up and delivery.

If you, a neighbor, or someone you know needs assistance, contact a volunteer by phone at (937) 698-1600 or on social media at West Milton Area COVID-19 Relief.

If you are interested in volunteering to provide any of the services above for Union Township residents in need, a brief questionnaire is requested. If you have any questions about becoming a volunteer, contact the volunteer phone number above or the West Milton Area COVID-19 Relief Facebook page.

As part of these efforts, Bulldog Bags continues to assist young people by providing healthy foods and snacks for weekends and during school closings. For anyone interested, donations can be sent to Bulldog Bags, P.O. Box 93, West Milton, OH 45383. The Church of the Transfiguration at 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, is accepting food and monetary donations on behalf of FISH, the Union Township food pantry, in support of local residents.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-12.jpg

Efforts to assist those in need underway