Elections office closed to the public

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections Office announced it will be closed to the public beginning Friday.

The only exception is for persons who have made a prior appointment. The board met in an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the office’s safety measures. On Thursday, Miami County Commissioners passed a resolution to declared the county in a state of emergency related to COVID-19.

Voters who wish to make an appointment to visit the office are encouraged to call the office at 937-440-3900, or through social media, or by email at Miami@OhioSOS.gov.

Voters are encouraged to send absentee ballot applications, voter registration cards, absentee ballots, and other documents to the office by mail to: Miami County Board of Elections, 215 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373

The Miami County Board of Elections will also have a drop box in the main lobby of the courthouse near the entrance. This drop box can be used for any of the aforementioned documents.

In their emergency meeting on March 19, 2020, the Miami County Board of Elections voted to allow the office to utilize paid administrative leave to rotate staff schedules.

“This will allow us to protect the health and safety of our employees and voters by practicing social distancing while maintaining coverage in our office,” as stated in a press release. “Our office will be continue to be staffed by a bipartisan team of employees during all regular business hours.”

Staff Reports

© 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved

