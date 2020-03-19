Juveniles create tense moments on river

TROY — There were some tense moments for First Responders after a group of juveniles decided to use their time out of school to play around the rain-swollen Great Miami River on Thursday.

A Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy was flagged down on State Route 41 at the Broadford Bridge around 12:30 p.m. by a juvenile who reported that some friends had crossed through high water and were stranded and could not make it back to safety.

Troy Fire Department was dispatched, along with a medic unit and boat crews.

As crews and equipment arrived on the scene, it was discovered that three juveniles who were apparently trapped on a small island in the river had managed to make their way back across and on to the bike path.

Deputies had a talk with the group of four kids and contacted their parents to advise them of the danger of being near the river with the dangerously high waters.

A group of juveniles speak to a Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy after they created a few tense moments along the banks of the Great Miami River in Troy on Thursday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_031920mju_mcso_riverkids.jpg A group of juveniles speak to a Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy after they created a few tense moments along the banks of the Great Miami River in Troy on Thursday.