Covington Council halts penalties, utility shut-offs

COVINGTON — The Covington Council voted Monday to approve the waiving of penalties and shut-offs for utilities during the months of March and April 2020 amid heightening coronavirus concerns across the state and nation.

In other business, council:

• Approved a resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into a contract with Mote and Associates for engineering, design and bidding services for the WasteWater Treatment Plant RAS pump replacement project, at a cost of $32,230.

• Approved a resolution to authorize administrator to enter into a contract with Access Engineering Solutions for engineering, design, bidding and construction administration services for the Pearl Street water line replacement project, at a cost of $12,500.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the administrator and fiscal officer to renew the employee health insurance plan with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, at an increase of 4.8 percent.

• Voted to change Mike Weber from probationary status to full time non-probationary status effective immediately.

• Waived the three-reading rule and approved resolution authorizing administrator to purchase real property.

• Waived three-reading rule and approved resolution authorizing administrator to enter into a contract with Wagner Paving for the Ludlow Street improvements and the 2020 repaving program, at a cost of $147,258.75.

• Waived three-reading rule and approved resolution authorizing the administrator to enter into contract for winter road salt.

• Voted to authorize administrator to advertise for bids for the Water Plant filter media replacement project.

• Voted to authorize the administrator to advertise for bids for the Pearl Street waterline replacement project, for which the engineer’s estimate is $83,700.

• Waived three-reading rule and approved resolution authorizing administrator to enter into a tower rental contract with Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless.

• Waived three-reading rule and voted to authorize administrator to enter into a contract with Dynamic Construction for the 2020 sidewalk improvement program, at a cost of $58,288.

The next regular council meeting will be held Monday, April 6, at 7 p.m.

