Two killed in separate accidents

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County saw two fatal crashes on Wednesday.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medics responded to a single vehicle fatal accident in Bethel Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Chris Bobb, the male driver and lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 p.m. The accident occurred in the 4200 block of Ross Road and Wildcat Road in Bethel Twp.

The driver, a resident of Tipp City, reportedly was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle, a 2007 Infinity Jeep, was traveling eastbound on Ross Road when it veered off the left side of the road, struck a telephone pole and several trees and rolled on its top.

A witness told authorities the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior, passing the witness on the roadway, prior to the incident. Bethel Township squad assisted at the scene.

The victim’s identity is pending family notification by law enforcement authorities.

A second fatal crash occurred on West Fenner Road around 4:30 p.m.

The single vehicle crash claimed the life of the female driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Todd Tennant said that it appears the the driver was westbound on Fenner Road when she lost control, went off the left side of the road, rolling her vehicle and knocking down a utility pole.

Tennant said that preliminary indications point to excessive speed and distracted driving as causes for the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Troy firefighters and medics along with Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies work the scene of a fatal crash on Fenner Road west of Troy on Wednesday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_031820mju_crash_fenner_tatal-2.jpg Troy firefighters and medics along with Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies work the scene of a fatal crash on Fenner Road west of Troy on Wednesday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A Troy Fire Department rescue tool sits on the roadway on Fenner Road as first responders work to extricate the victim of a fatal crash on Wednesday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_031820mju_crash_fenner_fatal2-2.jpg A Troy Fire Department rescue tool sits on the roadway on Fenner Road as first responders work to extricate the victim of a fatal crash on Wednesday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today