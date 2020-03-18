Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

March 10

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject being located in a garage at 7:10 a.m. on the 300 block of South Downing Street. Male subject was located and arrested. Gordon L. Bowers, of West Milton was, charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering in connection with this incident.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for operating with no lights at 3:30 a.m. in the area of North Downing and West Ash streets. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for OVI. Catherine J. Carr, 43, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence.

March 11

WARRANT: A warrant was issued for Clayton A. Collins, 37, of Cincinnati, for fifth-degree felony forgery and first-degree misdemeanor theft.

AGENCY ASSIST: FBI requested a marked patrol unit while executing a search warrant at a residence at approximately 7 a.m. on the 1400 block of Covington Avenue.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported at approximately 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Gordon Street.

ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle accident was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the area of Garnsey and South Main streets. A driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

HIT SKIP: There was a report a hit skip traffic accident at 4:40 p.m. on the 2000 block of Wilshire Drive.

OPEN CONTAINER: An officer observed a male subject with an open alcoholic beverage at 5 p.m. in the area of Miami and Gordon streets. The subject attempted to conceal the alcohol by throwing it behind a vehicle and walking away. Officer spoke with the subject, who was subsequently charged with littering and possessing an open alcoholic beverage. Jason R. Erickson, 38, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor littering and minor misdemeanor open container.

March 12

FALSE REPORT: Two subjects were taken into custody at 8:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Mound Street for a previously reported investigation. Matthew A. King, 24, of Piqua, and Clarissa J. Winkler, 33, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor falsification. According to Piqua police reports, they were charged in connection with a sex offense that was reported on March 7.

WELFARE CHECK: An officer was dispatched to the area of the 1600 block of Covington Avenue for a welfare check on a female subject at approximately 12:30 p.m. The female was found to have an active warrant for her arrest. Caitlynn M. Rohr, 19, of Piqua, was picked up for second-degree felony burglary and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a vehicle that was keyed at a business at 1:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue. Witnesses gave the description of a white female suspect and provided a license plate number. Case is pending.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a complaint of juveniles fighting after getting off the bus at approximately 4 p.m. on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident at 4:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Looney Road. A marked lanes violation citation was issued.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject was found acting disorderly in several neighborhoods. He was picked up at 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Street. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and charged. Stephan M. Perkins, 32, of Troy, was cited with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injures at approximately 6 p.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street.

HIT SKIP: A caller advised a vehicle struck a street sign and fled in an unknown direction at 10:40 p.m. in the area of South and Weber streets. No description of the suspect vehicle was observed and officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.