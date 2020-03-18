Area briefs

Program canceled

TIPP CITY — The March 26 program to celebrate the 100th year of women’s right to vote, by the Tippecanoe Historical Society, has been canceled. The program was slated to be held at the Tipp City Senior Citizens Center.

The Tippecanoe Historical Society & Museum also will be closed to the public until further notice.

Eagles’ Wings closes

PIQUA — Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Riding Center, whose mission is to provide therapeutic riding and equine-assisted activities for people with special needs, has canceled its spring riding session, scheduled for April 2 through May 23.

The organization’s annual supper and auction evening scheduled for April 18 also has been postponed. The tentative rescheduled date is Oct. 24. The fundraiser typically brings in 25 percent or more of the center’s organization income to support programs that change lives.

Extension closes offices

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University Extension has implemented a teleworking plan effective immediately, and all OSU Extension offices will be closed to the public until further notice.

This mirrors The Ohio State University’s decision earlier this week to close university buildings and facilities on all of its campuses to “critical services” only (such as law enforcement and public safety; hospitals and health services; facility utilities; and a few others).

“While our physical offices will be closed, we are committed to continuing to conduct our work as fully as possible. Our employees are prepared to telework and are ready to serve their local clients and communities. In recent years, OSU Extension has invested in the technology needed to facilitate effective teleworking for our organization; and we will utilize our resources during this challenging situation to remain engaged with Ohioans,” said Amanda Bennett, Extension educator. “Clients, stakeholders, and other community members should continue to connect with any OSU Extension staff member via phone or email as usual.”

Each OSU Extension office has developed a business continuity plan that outlines how Extension staff will operate during situations such as the coronavirus outbreak. All staff will continue to work and serve local clientele through normal office hours (as previously determined by each county), and they will remain accountable for program management needs.

Most Extension-planned activities from now through April 20 are now postponed, scheduled to be held virtually, or cancelled. If you have not already been contacted about an event or activity in which you were scheduled to participate and you have a question, check with your local contact for that event.

If you have questions, contact your local OSU Extension office by email at bennett.709@osu.edu.

You can also visit extension.osu.edu/lao for office phone numbers and a direct link to each office’s website and staff directory. If you reach voicemail, leave a message with your name and contact information, and you will be contacted as soon as possible.