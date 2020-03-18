Public Health changes service hours

TROY — Beginning on Wednesday, the Miami County Public Health began having limited hours and services.

“These measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of our staff and community against the spread of Covid-19. The following changes to our services will be in effect until further notice,” said Miami County Public Health Health Educator & Safe Communities Coordinator Vicky Knisley-Henry in a press release.

• Environmental Health services: In person services at the front counter of the Environmental Health division will be limited to a pass through window for permits, plans submittal and payments. There will be the ability to speak with an Environmental Health employee as we ensure social distancing.

• Nursing services: Immunizations provided during this time will be influenza and pneumonia only. There will be no pregnancy testing, TB testing or other services during this time.

• Prenatal, Reproductive Health, and Well Child Clinic visits will be triaged and only the clients that are determined to be medically necessary will be scheduled or remain on schedule.

All visits require an appointment. Call (937) 573-3518 or (937) 573-3520 for an appointment or with any questions.

• Cribs for Kids program, call (937) 573-3518 or (937) 573-3520.

• Baby & Me Tobacco Free program, call (937) 573-3524 or (937) 573-3518.

• Help Me Grow, Home Visiting will be contacting their families.

• Vital Statistics services: To apply for a birth or death certificate, fill out the forms available on the Miami County Public Health webpage at https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/birth—death-certificates.

These forms can be mailed in with payment. Phone orders can also be taken by calling MCPH offices during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (937) 573-3500. Applications will be processed as quickly as possible.

• WIC Services: Starting March 23, the Piqua WIC clinic will be open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday during normal hours of operation (8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.and 1-4:30 p.m.).

Starting March 23, the Troy WIC office will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday during normal hours of operation (Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 and Friday 8 to 12:30 & 1 to 3:30)

Starting March 30, the Piqua WIC clinic will be open on Mondays and Thursdays during normal hours of operation.

Starting March 30, the Troy WIC office will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday during normal hours of operation.

Contact the Troy WIC office at (937)573-3549 or the Piqua WIC clinic at (937) 773-0184 to check on an appointment or to change a scheduled appointment.

For more information, call (937) 573-3500.