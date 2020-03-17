Boil advisory lifted

PIQUA — As of Tuesday afternoon, the city of Piqua has lifted the boil advisory in regard to a water main break found on North Main Street in Piqua on Monday.

The city of Piqua Underground Utilities Department identified the water main break on North Main Street and worked on the necessary repairs.

Customers in the area who were placed under a boil advisory included 501, 505, 505.5, 507, 507.5, 509, 513, 515, 517, 523, 525, 527, 529, 529.5, 531, 531.5, 530, 611(apt. A, B, C), 615, 615.5, 617, 617.5, 621, 628, 628.5, 625 (apt 1 and 2), 614, 627, 627.5, 629, 629.5, 631, 633, 655, 660, 654, 652, 650, 650.5, 638, 530, 520, 514, 514.5, 500, North Main Street.