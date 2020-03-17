Troy, West Milton make decisions on city offices

MIAMI COUNTY — Cities and villages and begun to close their municipal buildings to the public. Piqua announced on Monday that it was closing all city offices. For more information, visit the city’s website at piquaoh.org.

In Troy, city staff are following the recommendations of the Miami County Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health, and will continue to assess the situation as more information is known about the spread of COVID-19. Troy’s City Hall remains open; however, staff ask that you only visit for essential business. Residents are asked, to the extent possible, to conduct business online or over the phone. Utility bills can be paid online, via phone, or through the drop-box at City Hall. Public meetings will be available for live streaming at www.troyohio.gov.

In West Milton, municipal manager Matt Kline said the City Hall of West Milton will be closed until further notice.

“However, that does not mean that we are not here for you. We will continue to serve you in any capacity we have the ability to provide,” said Kline, who said residents can call (937) 698-1500 for help.

In an emergency, Kline asks residents to call 911 or the non-emergency number is (937) 440-9911.

To pay your utility bill, residents can use one of the two drop boxes on the property, one in the back near Main Street and the other at the front door. Another option is to go online, using a check, debit or credit card. Visit www.westmiltonohio.gov and click on the green PSN button at the top. Or visit the PSN website at: www.paymentservicenetwork.com And, you can pay by phone at (877) 885-7968.

If you need a police report, call (937) 698-1500 or email at baker@ci.west-milton.oh.us. Visit the village’s website and or Facebook page for other contact information.