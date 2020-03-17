Primary pushed to June 2

MIAMI COUNTY — In response to the state of Ohio canceling the March 17 Primary, the Miami County Board of Elections provided the Secretary of State’s directives which the office received at 11 p.m. Monday — seven hours before the polls were set to open.

Per current information provided by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, in-person election day voting will occur on June 2, 2020.

Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway said, “We understand the last 24 hours has been full of chaos and confusion for our office, the local news media, poll workers, and voters. We wanted to take a minute to provide some clarification. I’ve attached the directive provided to our office around 11 p.m. last night. This provides all guidance we have received to date. Below, I’ve copied the message we released on our social media accounts that summarizes the information that is most applicable to voters in the immediate future.”

• The Miami County Board of Elections Office will be open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions from voters. The office will also accept absentee ballots and applications for absentee ballots by mail.

• Notices have been posted at every polling location and on the BOE’s website.

• To request an absentee ballot, the registered voter must make the request by May 26, 2020. You can find an absentee request form at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/comoh/Absentee_Request_11-A.pdf

• Absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 1 and received no later than June 12 to be counted. Voters can also drop off ballots at the board office until close of polls on June 2, 2020.

• There will be no in-person early voting during this period, and curbside drop-off of absentee ballots for today, March 17, will be suspended as the polls are closed.

• Voter registration will remain closed until after the certification of the election.

The board of elections staff said they will have more information following an update by the Secretary of State’s Office.

