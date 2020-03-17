Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Editor’s Note: All events that we have receive cancellations on have been removed from the calendar. For more information and to make sure the events continue, please reach out to the individual organization to make sure they are being held.

Today

• BOARD MEETING: – The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustee’s regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a carry-in.

Wednesday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: An open business meeting will be the focus of the Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce board room, 326 N. Main St. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• MEATLOAF: Stop into the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a hot meatloaf sandwich with chips and a pickle. Serving begins at 4 p.m. for just $4.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of green argyle socks to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day week. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SLOPPY JOE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer sloppy joe at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center to plan for Newton’s 139th annual Alumni Banquet to be held Saturday, May 9. The committee would like to have some new members, especially from the class of 1970. The classes to be honored include 1945, 1960, 1970, 1980 1995, and 2020. If you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• PULLED PORK: Smoked pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5, and serving begins at 6 p.m.

Friday

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will hold a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Lunch & Learn program.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

• CABBAGE AND NOODLES: Cabbage and noodles will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings include applesauce, salad and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and test your knowledge of trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday

• FISH: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish dinner and trivia beginning at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• BRIDGE: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Bridge and Hand & Foot at 1 p.m.

• CONEY DOGS: Coney dogs and potato chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $4 and begin at 6 p.m.

March 24

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; have a Lunch and Learn on “Identity Theft,” by the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 11:30 a.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. Blood pressure screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

March 25

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing and strength class at 10 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Bill Albers with the WACO Museum, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commercw board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer cook’s surprise at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. The blood drive includes automated platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• LOOSE MEAT: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 to enjoy a loose meat sandwich served with chips and a pickle. The cost is $4 and will be available at 4 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will host a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

March 26

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors have a board meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon and cake.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Try you skills and play Euchre at 7 p.m. The cost is $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. at 8 W. Main St. The blood drive will include automated platelet, plasma, and double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

March 27

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 10 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will hold a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible. Registration is required for the program. Call (937 ) 773-6753 to pre-register.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $12.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Taste of Elegance program at 1 p.m. Birthdays will be celebrated.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• MEATLOAF: Enjoy a meatloaf dinner including veggies, salad and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

March 28

• TRIVIA: A baseball trivia contest will be offered from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library. Join staff for a fun trivia contest with refreshments and prizes.

• ROUTES FOR ROOTS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s 25th annual Routes for Roots workshop will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are $30. Speaker and class information is available on the registration form, located at the Piqua Public Library or downloadable from the Facebook page or website, mchgs.org. For questions, contact Wendy Watson at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle3@gmail.com.

• SWISS STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer Swiss steak at 6 p.m. Hunter education will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the back room.

• MUSIC BINGO: Music bingo starts at 7 p.m., but come early and order from the menu at reasonable prices. The kitchen opens at 6:30 p.m, stay and enjoy the company and the music at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

March 29

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a full breakfast, cooked-to-order from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

March 30

• MAH JONG: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Mah Jong at 1 p.m.

• BURGERS: Burgers and fries will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. $5 for both.

March 31

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Kun Dong and Benita Tse-Leung will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The duo returns to the Hayner for an encore performance. Free.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• LUNCH TRIP: Seniors from the Miami County YMCA Senior Center will take a lunch trip to the Golden Corral.

