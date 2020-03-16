CBC seeks blood donors

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is calling on donors and blood drive sponsors to help avert a regional blood shortage as the community acts to halt the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Emergency measures have begun with the “Donor Strong” blood drive campaign now underway at the Dayton CBC Donor Center.

CBC is asking eligible members of the community to donate blood and urging blood drive sponsors to keep the blood drives they have scheduled. Make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate through Sunday, March 22 at the CBC Donor Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton, will receive a free Kings Island ticket or free Cinemark movie ticket, plus the current donor gift of “Spring into Giving” socks.

Beginning Sunday, March 22 the Dayton CBC Donor Center will be open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other hours are Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Strong donor support over the weekend helped strengthen the blood supply. On Saturday, March 14 the Dayton CBC totaled 95 whole blood, platelet and plasma donors. The Couchman mobile blood drive in Bellefontaine totaled 74 donors and the Cooper Newton Memorial mobile blood drive in Richmond totaled 38 donors. CBC’s hospital inventory remains at five-to-11 day supply across blood types.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked citizens to reschedule elective surgeries. Though an important step, CBC estimates it will at best represent less than a 20 percent decrease in hospital demand.

Local upcoming blood drive:

• March 17 — Alvetro Orthodontics, 1102 Fairington Drive, Sidney — 2-6 p.m.

• March 18 — Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St. Troy — 1-7 p.m.

Donors must be in good health. People with any cough or cold symptoms should not come to a blood drive.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus transmission through blood transfusion.

The CBC is increasing hygienic and sanitary procedures.

Blood drives are not mass gatherings. They are controlled events with infection safeguards to protect donors, staff, and blood products.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.