Support fundraisers when can be rescheduled

Typically, this Calling Around Covington column spotlights the big, exciting events that take place in our thriving metropolis, Covington, Ohio. Unfortunately, this St. Patrick’s Day 2020 column will provide the news of what’s not going on in our now humdrum, sleepy village.

The Covington season of delicious meals has hit a corona-roadblock, hopefully a temporary one, with the precautions being taken for the virus. It’s better to be safe than sorry, certainly. So please allow me to update you on the events that have been cancelled, postponed, and those still occurring.

The third fish fry at St. Teresa Catholic Church, scheduled for this Friday, March 20, has been cancelled. The crowds this year have been huge for the most delicious fish fries in the area. But with over 100 folks gathering at once, a pause must be put on the scrumptious fish and green bean meals. Hopefully, the next one, scheduled for Friday, April 3, will be able to take place. It may be carry-out only, but all these factors are yet to be determined. More information will appear in the next column. When they restart, the meals consist of three pieces of freshly-fried golden brown fish, trademark green beans, applesauce and a roll. The cost is only $8 each, and coffee is included. And desserts and drinks are available for purchase at a slight additional cost. Usually, it is dine-in or carry-out, so swing by after work for a quick, easy, and delicious Friday supper.

This past Saturday, March 14, was supposed to be the 55th annual Covington Pancake Day, put on by the Optimist and Kiwanis clubs. But again, out of precaution, this event was postponed. But those sponsors that have tickets, please save them. The respective clubs are hoping to soon have a rescheduled date, because the permanent cancellation of this event would certainly affect the ability of each service club to help the youth of our community. The clubs have to work with the school district, where Pancake Day is held, to get a later date. When rescheduled, information will appear in this column.

Please make it a point to help support these community fundraising events when they do take place. Great turnouts and income at community dinners help these community organizations to continue their mission. Postponement and cancellation really hurt the bottom line.

One event that is still on, as of this writing, is the Eric Flory P.L.U.S. 5K Run and Walk. All proceeds of this event benefit the Covington Fifth and Sixth Grade Overnighter event. The 5K will take place on Saturday, April 11, starting at 9 a.m. It is put on in loving memory of longtime friend of P.L.U.S., Eric Flory. The course starts and finishes at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 200 E. Bridge St. It is a fast, flat, and paved course through residential streets and country roads. There are time splits and water available at each mile marker.

The cost is $25, with pre-registrations due by April 3, and these include a T-shirt. One may obtain a form and mail it with payment to P.L.U.S. at 213 S. Wenrick St., Covington. Or easily register online at cantstoprunningco.rsupartner.com/upcoming-races. Race-day registration, which begins at 7:30 a.m., is also $25, but does not include a shirt. There will be a lower entry fee, only $15, for Covington Schools students. Plaques will be given to the top three male and female finishers overall. And special awards will be given to the top elementary (K-6) and secondary (7-12) boys and girls as well. For more information, please contact race director Dave Larson at (937) 570-0197. Since it is a family friendly event, walkers and strollers are welcome to this laid-back race.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

