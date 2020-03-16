Lions honored for service

TROY — Four Troy Lions Club members were honored for their combined 140 years of community service. A membership Chevron is presented to Lions on the anniversary of their joining the organization every 5 years.

This year’s ceremony included Mel Ward (20 years), Robert Medley (30 years), David Moore (40 years) and Fred Wackler (50 years).

“For many years, these four members have all been personally involved in the community service that the Lions provide, and are still going strong,” said president Steve Kaplan.

Ward chairs several fund raising committees.

Medley is the current club secretary and chairs the vision screening program.

Moore of Fletcher is an active member who guided the Fletcher Lions Club for many years and is now a Troy member.

Wackler chairs the sight conservation committee, that reviews and approves requests for eye exams, eyeglasses, and other low-vision aids.

Kaplan added, “It is a little unusual to be able to honor a 50-year member, let alone one that still chairs our most important service committee like Fred does.”

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Tipp City, Fletcher, Covington, Pleasant Hill, Piqua, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. The Troy Lions Club also provides scholarships and supports many community programs.

For more information see the Lions Facebook page, website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH or call (937) 335-7345.