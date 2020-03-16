Tuesday’s primary election on as scheduled

MIAMI COUNTY — The Ohio primary election is still on as scheduled and the Miami County Board of Elections does estimate voter turnout to be hindered by the COVID-19 precautions.

On Monday, director Laura Bruns said, “We are having an election tomorrow (Tuesday). We are very grateful for the people coming in and willing to work. There are about 30 people out there right now setting up the locations. We will have every location open, even if it’s a slim crew.”

The polls will open as scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bruns said early voting surged over the weekend due to the annoucements from the Ohio government, which closed schools on Thursday and then bars and restaurants on Sunday. During early voting on Sunday, 400 votes were cast in four hours.

As for precautions due to the COVID-19 virus, each polling location has cleaning supplies and detailed instructions to sanitize voting stations and the touch screens of the digital poll books. Bruns said the new paper ballot system does curb the need to wipe down touch screens as with the previous voting machines, which were shared.

For polling locations, absentee ballot tracking or to review the candidates and issues on the ballot, visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami.

Miami Valley Today staff will update unofficial elections results on Facebook and Twitter as results are released Tuesday night. Election results will also be available online at www.troydailynews.com or www.dailycall.com.

