Call (937) 440-3903 by 4 p.m. to help out at the polls Tuesday

MIAMI COUNTY — With the Ohio primary election still on as scheduled, the Miami County Board of Elections is still seeking poll workers to replace the dozens of those who have had to drop out due to the COVID-19 threat.

On Monday, Director Laura Bruns said the board is still seeking about 20 people to help at polling locations around the county. The polls will open as scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

To work the polls, you must be 18 years-old, a registered voter and not have a felony conviction on record. Call the board office by 4 p.m. Monday at (937) 440-3903 to receive instructions on how to help at the polls. Poll workers are paid for their service.

“We are having an election tomorrow. We do need more people that are willing to come in and work the polls. We are very grateful for the people coming in and willing to work. There are about 30 people out there right now setting up the locations. We will have every location open, even if it’s a slim crew,” Bruns said.

As for precautions due to the COVID-19 virus, each polling location has cleaning supplies and detailed instructions to sanitize voting stations and touch screens of the digital poll books. Bruns said the new paper ballot system does curb the need to wipe down touch screens from the previous voting machines.

For polling locations, absentee ballot tracking or to review the candidates and issues on the ballot, visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami.

