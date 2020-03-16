Boil advisory issued for 500-600 blocks of North Main Street in Piqua

PIQUA — The city of Piqua Underground Utilities Department has identified a water main break on North Main Street and is currently working on making the necessary repairs.

Currently, North Main Street is currently closed from Ash Street to North Street and on Greene Street from Spring Street to North Wayne Street. Traffic has been detoured at Water Street and Main Street to Spring Street to North Street and back to Main Street.

Customers in this area have been placed under a boil advisory until further notice. Customers at 501, 505, 505.5, 507, 507.5, 509, 513, 515, 517, 523, 525, 527, 529, 529.5, 531, 531.5, 530, 611(apt. A, B, C), 615, 615.5, 617, 617.5, 621, 628, 628.5, 625 (apt 1 and 2), 614, 627, 627.5, 629, 629.5, 631, 633, 655, 660, 654, 652, 650, 650.5, 638, 530, 520, 514, 514.5, 500, North Main Street are directed to immediately start boiling all drinking water taken from the public water system. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving the consumption of water.

This boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice is received from the city of Piqua Underground Utilities Department that indicates the boil water advisory has been lifted. The boil water alert is a precautionary measure required by the Ohio EPA for all situations in which a water main has lost pressure.

Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure that it is safe for consumption. Boiled water may be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed.

Affected customers have been notified via a red notice on their door.

Emergency water main repair underway