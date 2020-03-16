Piqua City Commission to suspend all utility shut-offs until further notice​

PIQUA — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Piqua City Commission has directed the Piqua Utility Billing Office to suspend utility shut-offs until further notice. The commission stated in a press release, “We are aware that this COVID-19 State of Emergency can cause financial difficulty for many people in Piqua. The Piqua City Commission are hopeful this will help ease worries about whether families can afford to keep their lights and water on.”

In addition, the State Health Director Amy Acton, MD signed an order closing all bars and restaurants in Ohio on Sunday night. Carry out and delivery will still be permitted.

The Piqua Heath Department continues to work with local partners, the Ohio Department of Health, and the CDC. The department will be working in the coming days to communicate with local bars and restaurants on the new requirements. They will also be working on the mass gathering provisions the governor put in place.

Fore more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.